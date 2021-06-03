Rosenblatt Securities Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $180.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.52% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97. Elastic has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.