Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Ross Stores posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 838.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,699 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,991. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after buying an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

