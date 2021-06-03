Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTOXF shares. UBS Group lowered Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RTOXF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

