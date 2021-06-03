Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Senex Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49. Senex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

Senex Energy Company Profile

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.