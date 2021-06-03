Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Senex Energy stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49. Senex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.48.
Senex Energy Company Profile
