Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$87.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

DSG traded up C$2.77 on Thursday, hitting C$73.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.78. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$65.78 and a 12-month high of C$83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 99.28.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$121.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.5380256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

