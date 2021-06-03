Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target to C$87.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$87.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
DSG traded up C$2.77 on Thursday, hitting C$73.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.78. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$65.78 and a 12-month high of C$83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 99.28.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
