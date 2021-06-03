Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWB. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

TSE:CWB opened at C$35.82 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

