Royal Bank of Canada Increases First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $58.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

