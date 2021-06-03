Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.86

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.86 and last traded at $104.55, with a volume of 21305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

