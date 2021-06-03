Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

MOZ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.24.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0398689 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

