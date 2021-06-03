Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to “Outperform”

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

MEOH opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

