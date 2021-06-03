Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,072 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,267,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,644,000 after buying an additional 801,595 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.27. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

EBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

