Royce & Associates LP Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Aegion were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

AEGN stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77. Aegion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $922.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

