Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of GoPro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock worth $5,907,264. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPRO stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.