Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Shares in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 315,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NPTN stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.