Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 333.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,516 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in J. Alexander’s were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J. Alexander’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAX stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -120.60 and a beta of 1.53.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter.

J. Alexander's Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

