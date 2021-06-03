Royce & Associates LP Sells 25,000 Shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.63% of The New Home worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New Home by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New Home by 149.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 109,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New Home by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWHM opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.56. The New Home Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

