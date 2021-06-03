Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 190.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,720 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $57,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

