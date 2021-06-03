Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.54. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.