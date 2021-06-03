Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after acquiring an additional 281,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 134,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,211 shares during the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

