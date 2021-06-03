Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $78,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total transaction of $306,772.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

MCK opened at $191.38 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

