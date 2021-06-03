Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $74,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,432,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $31,936,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,363,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

NYSE MAA opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $165.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

