Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Square worth $69,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Square by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

SQ opened at $220.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 310.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.83. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

