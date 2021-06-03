Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $76.61 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $76,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

