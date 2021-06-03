Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 178.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $71,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.