Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,765 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $61,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 44,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $214.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

