Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,431 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $62,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

