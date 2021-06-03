Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:SGSVF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

