Sadoff Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,800 Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank First by 630.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Bank First by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank First by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BFC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $558.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

