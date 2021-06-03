Sadoff Investment Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $29.68 on Thursday, reaching $2,391.60. 10,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,295.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

