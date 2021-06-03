Sadoff Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 3.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of McKesson worth $48,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovative Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in McKesson by 116.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in McKesson by 32.1% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 12.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

