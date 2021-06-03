Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 306,056 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 306,056 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $9.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 231,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.84. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

