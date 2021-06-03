Saedene K. Ota Buys 1,800 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $795.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.