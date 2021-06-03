SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 14,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

