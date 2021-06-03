SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.
NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $43.17. 14,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $64.19.
Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
