Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 334,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $78,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $177.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.