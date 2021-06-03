Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.51 ($100.60) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.84.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.