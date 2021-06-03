Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.46

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

