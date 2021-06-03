SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

SAP stock opened at €114.12 ($134.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €113.15.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

