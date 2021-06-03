Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.02 and last traded at $27.39. 3,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 132,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.