Sarah E. Hlavinka Sells 2,304 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.