Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. The firm has a market cap of £192.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64.
About Savannah Energy
