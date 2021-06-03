Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.34. The firm has a market cap of £192.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

About Savannah Energy

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.