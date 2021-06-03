Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Insider Purchases £4,000 in Stock

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) insider David Archer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

SAV traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 4,381,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,271. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.77 million and a PE ratio of -5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60. Savannah Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.97 ($0.08).

Savannah Resources Company Profile

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

