Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 10,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $40.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

