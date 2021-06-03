Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.92. 14,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.