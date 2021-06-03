Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

