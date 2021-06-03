Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,921,000.

NASDAQ:EVOJU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

