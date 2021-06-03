Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $999,000 in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.