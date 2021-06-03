Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPWR opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.