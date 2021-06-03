Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $589,000 Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

