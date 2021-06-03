Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Sells $2,003,500.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SEM opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark lifted their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 21.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.