Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares Up 2.4%

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sembcorp Marine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

